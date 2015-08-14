TAIPEI Aug 14 Taiwan's Central Bank guided the
overnight interbank rate lower for the fourth day in a row
Friday, after forecasting the consumer price index to contract
this year.
The rate was lowered to 0.379 percent from 0.382 percent on
Thursday.
This is the rate that banks can borrow from each other in
the interbank market on a short-term basis. It is a market rate
though it tends to be guided by the central bank, traders say.
The rate was first lowered early this week after a
devaluation in China's yuan.
In an unscheduled press conference held Thursday, the
central bank said it expected the island's consumer price index
to contract 0.1 percent this year.
(Reporting by Taipei Newsroom)