Britain's Grainger first-half profit rises
May 19 Grainger Plc, Britain's largest listed residential landlord, reported a 13 percent rise in first-half profit and said strong trading would continue over the second half.
TAIPEI Aug 29 Taiwan's overnight interbank rate opened slightly lower at 0.175 percent on Monday from its previous session open of 0.176 percent.
The overnight interbank rate is closely watched by market participants because it is guided by the central bank and is seen as a signal of its monetary policy bias. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
* Offer to be made by Pallinghurst for whole of issued and to be issued share capital of Gemfields not already held by it