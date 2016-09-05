TAIPEI, Sept 5 Taiwan's overnight interbank rate
opened higher at 0.176 percent on Monday from its previous
session open of 0.174 percent.
The overnight interbank rate is closely watched by market
participants because it is guided by the central bank and is
seen as a signal of its monetary policy bias.
The overnight interbank rate has been guided to as low as
0.174 percent from 0.20 percent since the central bank cut
policy rates in late June, its fourth policy rate cut since
September last year.
The central bank's next quarterly meeting is scheduled for
September 29, where some analysts expect another rate cut as the
island's recent export and manufacturing data show no sure bet
the pivotal trade picture is improving.
(Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)