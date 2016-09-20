TAIPEI, Sept 20 Taiwan's overnight interbank
rate opened higher at 0.182 percent on Tuesday versus its
previous session open of 0.179 percent.
The opening rate was the highest since early July when the
central bank began guiding it down from around 0.20 percent
after its last official interest rate cut.
The overnight interbank rate is closely watched by market
participants because it is guided by the central bank and is
seen as signalling its monetary policy bias.
The central bank's next quarterly meeting is scheduled for
Sept. 29, where some analysts expect another rate cut as the
island's recent export and manufacturing data have yet to show
its pivotal trade sector is on a sure-footed recovery.
It has cut policy rates four times in a row since September
last year.
