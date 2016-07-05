TAIPEI, July 5 Taiwan's overnight interbank rate opened lower at 0.179 percent from 0.180 percent in the prior session as it was guided by the central bank, two traders said.

When asked if the slight fall in the overnight rate was a policy signal, a central bank official said it reflects market rates.

The central bank cut interest rates for the fourth consecutive meeting last week, saying fiscal stimulus and economic restructuring were also needed to revive the economy. [ nL4N19L360C] (Reporting by JR Wu and Jeanny Kao; Editing by Eric Meijer)