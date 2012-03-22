TAIPEI, March 22 Taiwan's state run refinery CPC will temporarily halt imports of Iranian crude imports from July, a company official said on Thursday.

Taiwan joins the growing number of Iran's Asian customers cutting imports under pressure from the United States, which will impose sanctions from the end of June on buyers of Iranian oil.

CPC imports between 7 million and 8 million barrels of Iranian crude per year, about four percent of the its total imports. By July, the company will have imported two-thirds of the crude it has contracted to buy from Iran in 2012, the source said.

CPC would decide what to do about the other third at a later date, he added.