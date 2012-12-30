TOKYO Dec 30 Taiwan's Chinatrust Commercial
Bank is in talks with U.S. investment fund Lone Star
Funds and other shareholders of Tokyo Star Bank to take over the
Japanese lender for some 50 billion yen ($580.8 million),
Japanese media reported on Sunday.
The Taiwanese bank is expected to acquire a nearly 100
percent stake in the Tokyo-based regional bank, with Lone Star
Funds, Shinsei Bank and France's Credit Agricole
likely to make a decision on the offer early next
year.
Chinatrust will need to gain the approval of Japan's
Financial Service Agency before the deal is struck. The
acquisition by the Taipei-based lender would bolster its
international operations and boost its retail banking business
in Japan.
Tokyo Star has been troubled by a slump in earnings since
the global financial crisis in 2008 and its shareholders have
been looking for a buyer.
