TAIPEI, June 20 Investment from Japan in
Taiwanese equities hit a single-month record in May, an official
at Taiwan's stock market said Friday.
The overall fund inflow from Japan into Taiwan's main stock
exchange reached nearly T$20 billion ($667.22 million), said
David Yang, the senior executive vice president of the Taiwan
Stock Exchange, more than double April's T$8 billion figure.
He said Japanese investors were seeking greater
opportunities overseas amid concern that Japan's market might be
overvalued.
At 1.48 percent, Japan's share of total foreign investment
in Taiwanese equities in May is tiny. The U.S. accounted for 36
percent and Europe 40 percent, according to Yang.
($1 = 29.9750 Taiwan New Dollars)
(Reporting by Roger Tung; Writing by Michael Gold)