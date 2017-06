SINGAPORE Oct 5 Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp sold a jet fuel cargo for November loading at a four-year high premium as demand from the United States remained strong, traders said on Friday.

The company sold 300,000 barrels of jet fuel for Nov. 5-9 loading to Chevron at a premium of about 85 cents a barrel above Singapore quotes, they said.

The cargo is likely to be headed to the U.S. West Coast, they added. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)