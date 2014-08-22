BRIEF-NZX Ltd says it has joined a United Nations Sustainable Stock Exchange Initiative
* It has joined united nations sustainable stock exchange initiative as a partner exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TAIPEI Aug 22 Taiwan's top finance regulator said on Friday Taiwan will study the possibility of facilitating the listing of local and Japanese firms on each other's stock exchange.
"Taiwan's and Japan's industries have long had good connections," chairman William Tseng of the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) told reporters.
He said Taiwan will also evaluate proposals to allow investors from both nations to buy each other's shares directly.
"It is in the initial stage. We have asked the Taiwan Stock Exchange to talk with the Japan Exchange Group. Once the talks are done, we can decide on the timetable."
(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
* CNL Lifestyle Properties Inc reports about 12 percent passive stake in EPR Properties as of april 6, 2017 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2oGBs2D Further company coverage: