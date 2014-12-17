TAIPEI Dec 17 Roadside kiosks have sprung up
across semi-tropical Taiwan to satisfy residents' obsession for
freshly squeezed juice, and smoothie maker Jamba Inc
wants in.
The California-based maker of health drinks aims to open its
first outlet in Taipei as early as this summer, venturing into a
highly fragmented market of mom-and-pop juice stores that have
thrived for years.
Consumers typically spend a dollar each on plastic cups of
watermelon juice, with prices doubling for more unusual
flavours, such as avocado or cocktails of vegetables.
It is not clear how far Jamba Juice, with its focus on
nutritious smoothies, will lure away loyal customers from juice
stands located in places thronged by pedestrians.
"We're still looking into how to alter some recipes for
Taiwanese tastes," said Jack Hsu, of Quan Hung Gourmet Company,
Jamba's franchise partner, adding that the brand will inject
premium appeal into the market, but has set no sales target yet.
"Taiwanese are used to more tropical flavors like papaya,
but we estimate about 90 percent of the recipes will be the same
as the original."
Vendors are unfazed by prospects of Jamba's entry.
"We're a different style than they are," said Karen Wu, 37,
owner of the Fruit Park juice stand in Taipei's bustling
Songshan district, which sells as many as 200 cups of juice on a
hot day. "They'll probably go more for the shopping-mall crowd."
It is cheaper and easier for vendors such as Wu to set up
shop, essentially a stand and a blender, and relying on a steady
supply of produce from nearby markets.
"Fruit Park is just me and my brother, so we're able to get
by," Wu added.
Customers hanker for more variety than a few years ago,
thanks to a proliferation of Western fast-food chains, which
presents a challenge to vendors who buy local ingredients and
are vulnerable to seasonal swings in availability.
Mangoes, for example, are impossible to find in winter.
Berries are almost never grown in Taiwan, Wu said, so
cranberries and blueberries have to be imported.
But no one, not even Jamba, can displace local flavours,
said Joanna Chou, 26, a freelance translator and self-proclaimed
juice connoisseur.
"There's room for anything American, but it won't ever
replace the Taiwanese juice stands with their papaya milk
smoothies," Chou said. "It's the taste of childhood memories."
(Editing by Tony Tharakan and Clarence Fernandez)