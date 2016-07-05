YILAN, Taiwan, July 5 Feng Tsan-huang, a
renowned kite designer in Taiwan, is taking his latest creation
for a spin -- setting his "bike kite" into the skies.
Feng showed off the unusual design - a white egret bird
pedalling on a bike - at the annual Yilan International
Children's Folklore and Folkgame Festival at the weekend,
surprising spectators.
The kite, measuring 200 centimetres in height, 180
centimetres in length and 75 centimetres in width, weighs 0.8
kilograms, he said. It has panels of polyester and carbon beams
to provide structure.
"When I first saw it, I thought someone was up there in the
sky," said 10-year-old Liu Li-Fang, one of the spectators.
"After watching it carefully, I realised it's a kite and it
looks like a person is riding a bike in the air."
(Writing By Reuters Television)