By Michael Gold
| TAIPEI, June 10
TAIPEI, June 10 South Korean workers protesting
against the closure of a Taiwan-owned electronics factory in
Korea were deported from Taipei on Wednesday, in a rare
cross-border labour dispute that has already led to the death of
one the workers.
Taiwanese union activists supporting the Korean workers at
Taipei's central city airport shouted slogans and scuffled with
police, who where escorting the 11 workers onto a plane bound
for Seoul.
The Korean workers had arrived in Taiwan in late May to
protest over the closure of a flat-panel display screen factory
owned by the unlisted Hydis Technologies Co Ltd, a subsidiary of
Taiwan's E Ink Holdings Inc, which is majority-owned
by Taiwan's YFY Inc.
The Korean workers had been staging a sit-in in front of the
Taipei residence of S.C. Ho, son of YFY's founder and one of its
major shareholders, demanding the factory be reopened and its
some 400 staff re-hired.
Two of the protesters were entering the sixth day of a
hunger strike. One worker had already committed suicide in Korea
in response to the closure.
"All we wanted was to come out and speak to us in
person," Lee Sang-mok, one of the Korean workers, told reporters
before being escorted onto the aircraft.
In a news conference held on Wednesday to address the
controversy, E Ink's chairman, Frank Ko, said its Hydis factory
in South Korea had booked losses of around T$6 billion ($194
million) since being acquired in 2008.
"Given the financial reality, we had no choice but to close
the factory," Ko said.
The company said it had regularly increased workers' pay
despite the sustained losses and had held numerous negotiations
with unions during the closure process.
E Ink produces displays for so-called e-reader devices, such
as those produced by Amazon.com and Sony Corp.
Taiwan and South Korea both have large and well-developed
tech industries that are considered to be the mainstays of their
economies and compete in a number of fields, including display
screens and semiconductors.
South Korea does not formally recognise Taiwan due to
pressure from China, which considers Taiwan a renegade province,
though unofficial relations are largely amicable.
Such labour disputes, involving workers flying in from
overseas to protest against their foreign owners, is extremely
uncommon on the island.
"I've never seen a protest like this, with workers flying
such a long way to express their demands," said Chuang
Shu-ching, one of the Taiwanese activists supporting the Korean
workers at the airport.
($1 = 30.9370 Taiwan dollars)
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)