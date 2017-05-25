By Ben Blanchard
| BEIJING
BEIJING May 25 Taiwan's decision giving
same-sex couples the right to marry has proved a shot in the arm
for China's gay rights movement, but it is likely to be many
years before Beijing approves similar measures, amid deep-rooted
opposition in some quarters.
Until 2001, China listed homosexuality as a mental disorder,
but it is not illegal to be gay. Many large cities have thriving
gay scenes, although gay men and women still face a lot of
family pressure to get married and have children.
China sees Taiwan as a wayward province to be brought under
Beijing's control by force if necessary, and considers its
people to be Chinese citizens. Proudly democratic Taiwan has
shown no interest in being ruled by China.
Wednesday's decision, the first such ruling in Asia, cements
Taiwan's position as a beacon of liberalism in the region.
But mainstream Chinese media either ignored the decision by
the island's constitutional court, or focused on the small
numbers of Taiwan protesters against it. The decision had
"caused controversy", the state-run Xinhua news agency said.
However, it was only a matter of time before China approved
same-sex marriage, the English version of the Global Times,
published by the official People's Daily, said.
"The ruling proves that same-sex marriage is acceptable in
Chinese culture, and is likely for the Chinese mainland to
legalise gay marriage within a decade," Li Yinhe, a sociologist
at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told the paper.
But the far more widely read Chinese version of the paper
confined its reporting to the Taiwanese side, with no direct
mention of how it could affect China.
Still, the news caused a massive spike in readership of the
topic on Weibo, China's answer to Twitter, drawing millions of
views and many broadly supportive comments.
Taiwan's decision would help promote the same-sex marriage
issue in China, said Li Tingting, a gender equality and gay
rights activist detained in 2015 for trying to fight sexual
harassment.
"This is the broad trend of the times. It doesn't hurt
anybody else," Li, who is better known by the pseudonym Li
Maizi, told Reuters.
"But the problem is society is too conservative. Many people
have never had any contact with anyone gay."
As if to underscore that view, a Chinese academic denounced
the news in an open letter on the site Confucian Web, urging
parents in Taiwan to move to China to keep their children from
contracting AIDS.
Such attitudes were disappointing and upsetting, said Wei
Xiaogang, who works for the Beijing Gender Health Education
Institute on gay rights and gender issues, but he felt reaction
in China had been generally positive.
"It raises the visibility of equal marriage in China, and if
more places in Asia approve this, China will feel like it won't
want to be left behind," Wei told Reuters, though he could not
predict how long that could take.
Government reaction in Beijing was muted.
A spokesman for China's Taiwan Affairs Office said he had
seen the news, but referred a question on recognition of same
sex marriages performed in Taiwan to the "relevant specialist
department", without offering details.
