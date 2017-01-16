BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home capital group- total guaranteed investment certificate deposits, including oaken and broker gics, stood at about $12.26 billion as of may 26, 2017
TAIPEI Jan 16 Nan Shan Life Insurance Co., one of Taiwan's top five insurers, will acquire loss-making Chaoyang Life from the government, Nan Shan said on Monday, in the latest consolidation of the insurance sector.
The government will pay T$200 million ($6.25 million) to Nan Shan to take over the ailing life insurer, an official of the Financial Supervisory Commission said.
Nan Shan and other large companies such as Cathay Life Insurance and Fubon Life Insurance have grown to dominate Taiwan's insurance market, and smaller players such as Chaoyang are unable to compete.
In an effort to help consolidate the market, the government has offered incentives to insurers willing to take over smaller players in financial distress.
Cathay Life, the insurance arm of Cathay Financial Holding , received T$30.3 billion Taiwan dollars ($957.65 million) to take over two such smaller ailing rivals in 2015.
The acquisition is set to be completed before May, Nan Shan said in a statement. ($1 = 31.6400 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Emily Chan; Writing by Faith Hung; Editing by Eric Meijer)
SAO PAULO, May 29 Three of the largest shareholders in Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA said the company filed on Monday with the country's securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares.