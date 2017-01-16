TAIPEI Jan 16 Nan Shan Life Insurance Co., one of Taiwan's top five insurers, will acquire loss-making Chaoyang Life from the government, Nan Shan said on Monday, in the latest consolidation of the insurance sector.

The government will pay T$200 million ($6.25 million) to Nan Shan to take over the ailing life insurer, an official of the Financial Supervisory Commission said.

Nan Shan and other large companies such as Cathay Life Insurance and Fubon Life Insurance have grown to dominate Taiwan's insurance market, and smaller players such as Chaoyang are unable to compete.

In an effort to help consolidate the market, the government has offered incentives to insurers willing to take over smaller players in financial distress.

Cathay Life, the insurance arm of Cathay Financial Holding , received T$30.3 billion Taiwan dollars ($957.65 million) to take over two such smaller ailing rivals in 2015.

The acquisition is set to be completed before May, Nan Shan said in a statement. ($1 = 31.6400 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Emily Chan; Writing by Faith Hung; Editing by Eric Meijer)