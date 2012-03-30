(The following item was previously published by Basis Point, a Thomson Reuters publication)

* Q1 2012 syndicated NT$ loan volume down 50 pct

* Q1 2012 syndicated US$ loan volume falls 40 pct

* Land Bank of Taiwan leads Q1 mandated arranger league table

By Sandra Tsui

HONG KONG, March 30 (Reuters Basis Point) - While the domestic NT$ market remained dull throughout the first quarter, Taiwanese banks were kept busy with new clients from mainland China and overseas markets.

"It was an unusually quiet first quarter. There were very few domestic deals in the market, unlike in the past where we often tried to book as much as possible in the first half," said a syndicated loans head at one of the largest Taiwanese banks.

Meanwhile, offshore borrowers continued to flock to Taiwan for US$ funding. Among them is Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd, which launched a US$200m five-year term loan in March, targeting Taiwanese lenders and offering a top-level all-in of 208bp.

In the first three months of 2012, Taiwan closed NT$ deals totalling US$2.85bn, down 50% from the same period last year, according to Thomson Reuters Basis Point. The volume of US$ deals fell 40% year-on-year to US$1.89bn.

"NT$ pricing is hopeless. Although there are some mega-deals in the pipeline, supply is still way larger than demand," said the loans head.

The rosy pipeline in Taiwan includes a NT$10bn financing for Inotera Memories Inc, Walsin Lihwa Corp's NT$10bn refinancing, a US$390m financing for Formosa Plastics Corp's mainland China subsidiaries, and Uni-President China Holdings Ltd's US$200m five-year revolver.

On the other hand, bankers are quite optimistic on US$ pricing. "We have many more choices now that we can lend to mainland Chinese borrowers, and many overseas clients have come to Taiwan for funds," said a Taipei-based senior loans banker.

Taiwanese banks, becoming more price-sensitive, are willing nowadays to say no to unrealistic pricing, even to top-tier borrowers.

In mid-March, Cayman Ton Yi Industrial Holdings Ltd - a subsidiary of Ton Yi Industrial Corp, the tinplate manufacturing arm of Taiwan's Uni-President Group - increased the margin on its US$40m loan to 115bp over Libor from 80bp, in a bid to match the current trend of around 100bp margins on US$ deals. (Editing by Chris Lewis)