TAIPEI Dec 8 Taiwan's finance minister said on
Monday he opposed Malaysia's IOI Properties seeking
management control of the Taipei Financial Center as it was a
national landmark.
The Malaysian company said on Friday it has agreed to buy a
37 percent stake in the center, which owns the Taipei 101
skyscraper, for 2.74 billion ringgit ($789.74 million)
.
"As Taipei 101 is Taiwan's important landmark, its
management should not be controlled by foreigners," Finance
Minister Chang Sheng-ford told parliament.
(Reporting by Jeanny Kao; Writing by Faith Hung; Editing by
Simon Cameron-Moore)