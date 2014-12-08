TAIPEI Dec 8 Taiwan's finance minister said on Monday he opposed Malaysia's IOI Properties seeking management control of the Taipei Financial Center as it was a national landmark.

The Malaysian company said on Friday it has agreed to buy a 37 percent stake in the center, which owns the Taipei 101 skyscraper, for 2.74 billion ringgit ($789.74 million) .

"As Taipei 101 is Taiwan's important landmark, its management should not be controlled by foreigners," Finance Minister Chang Sheng-ford told parliament. (Reporting by Jeanny Kao; Writing by Faith Hung; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)