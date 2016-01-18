* Fund to continue supporting local markets until April
* Fund chief says global market uncertainty still exists
* Taiwan stocks outpeformed regional markets on Monday
(Adds comments, details)
By Faith Hung
TAIPEI, Jan 18 Taiwan's National Stability Fund
will continue to support local stocks, the fund's chief
said on Monday, as the island's election of an
independence-leaning president on the weekend raised concerns
about worsening economic ties with the mainland.
The fund, with about T$500 billion ($15 billion) under
management, will keep shoring up the market until April due to
continued global market turmoil, Wu Tang-chieh, who is in charge
of the fund, told reporters.
The news sent local stocks to close 0.6 percent
higher on Monday, recovering from a loss of almost 2 percent
earlier in the session and defying a wider selloff in global
markets.
"Since the beginning of this year, China's stocks and
currency have plummeted, sparking anxiety and volatility in
global markets and dragging down Taiwan stocks," Wu said at a
news briefing.
"The National Stability Fund has effectively shored up
investor confidence, but the uncertainty above still exists."
His comments at the news briefing follow similar comments he
made in a phone interview with Reuters earlier on Monday, after
a meeting of fund officials.
The fund's decision came as a surprise to many in the market
who had expected it to announce an end to its interventions.
Some fund managers said the fund is also concerned about
market uncertainty regarding Taiwan-China ties after the
Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) takes power.
"The decision of course has something to do with concerns
about future cross-strait relations," said a fund manager at a
foreign asset management firm in Taipei. He asked not to be
identified due to the sensitive nature of the matter.
The fund, which was set up to prevent plunges during times
of market turmoil, has been intervening in the stock market
since August, buying shares worth T$19 billion ($575 million),
it said in a statement.
(Editing by Sam Holmes)