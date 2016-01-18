TAIPEI Jan 18 Taiwan's National Stability Fund will continue to support local stocks, the fund's chief told Reuters on Monday, after the opposition independence-leaning party won a convincing victory in weekend presidential elections.

The fund, with about T$500 billion ($15 billion) under management, will keep shoring up the market, Wu Tang-chieh, who is in charge of the fund, told Reuters in a phone interview.

"There is still uncertainty hanging over global markets," Wu said after members of the Fund convened earlier in the day.

He will host a press conference later to brief media on the decision.

The fund was set up to prevent plunges amid market turmoil. It has intervened in Taiwan's stock market in the last four months. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Sam Holmes)