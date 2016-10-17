(Corrects third paragraph to read Sinopac Financial Holdings instead of Mega Financial Holding Co)

TAIPEI Oct 17 Taiwan will begin trading two additional foreign exchange futures contracts next month, the euro against the U.S. dollar and the U.S. dollar against the yen, as a way to expand the island's currency derivatives market, a senior exchange official said Monday.

The two new currency futures contracts will be launched on November 7 and the move will give firms in Taiwan, many of them trade-oriented, more hedging tools, Liu Len-yu, chairman of the Taiwan Futures Exchange, told Reuters.

The banking and securities arms of Sinopac Financial Holdings Co ; the securities arm of Yuanta Financial Holdings Co ; KGI Securities, part of China Development Financial Holding Corp ; and Capital Futures Corp will be market makers for the two new contracts, Liu said.

The contract size for the EUR/USD forex futures will be 20,000 euros, while the contract size for the USD/JPY forex futures will be $20,000, according to exchange plans.

The exchange currently offers futures trading in the U.S. dollar against the Chinese yuan. (Reporting by Roger Tung; Writing by J.R. Wu; Editing by Greg Mahlich)