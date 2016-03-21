* Taiwan stocks added to Liquidnet's Asia dark pool platform
* Investors able to trade blocks of Taiwan shares
off-exchange
* Taiwan main index up 6 percent so far this year
By Michelle Price
HONG KONG, March 22 Liquidnet, a New York-based
operator of off-exchange share trading platforms known as 'dark
pools', is set to begin trading Taiwan stocks on Tuesday,
expanding into its 12th market in Asia-Pacific.
The launch highlights growing demand from institutional
investors to trade large blocks of shares off-exchange amid
increased volatility and thin liquidity on the region's main
exchanges, despite a number of dark pool scandals.
Dark pools are attractive to investors because they often
offer better deals in terms of pricing than traditional
exchanges, and allow fund managers to conceal their trading
intentions when placing large orders.
Foreign investor interest in Taiwan has also been rising
over the past two months following January's national elections,
with the Taiwan Stock Exchange Weighted Index up nearly
6 percent this year.
"There were concerns around the elections and the economy,
but that has calmed down and it seems to us that Taiwan is
looking like a good story," Lee Porter, head of Liquidnet Asia
Pacific, told Reuters in an interview.
He added that recent changes to Taiwan's settlement system
had also made it easier for foreigners to access the market.
Dark pools are trading platforms operated by broker-dealers
that allow investors to buy and sell shares anonymously, with
prices displayed after a transaction has taken place.
Liquidnet allows institutional investors and
fundamentals-driven hedge funds to anonymously trade very large
blocks of shares - each trade averaging around $1.8 million in
value - by matching-up buyers and sellers across its network of
800 clients. It is one of the biggest dark pool operators in
Asia Pacific.
Dark trading is still in its infancy in Asia-Pacific due to
market structure constraints, with Hong Kong, Australia and
Japan having the lion's share of dark liquidity in the region.
Broker-run dark pools have attracted intense regulatory
scrutiny after operators in the United States allowed
sophisticated high-frequency trading firms to take advantage of
traditional investors.
The scandals have prompted regulators in the U.S., Europe,
Hong Kong and Australia to tighten-up their dark pool rules, and
have seen investors become more cautious over who they do
business with, said Porter.
"Certainly, asset managers are a lot more picky as to who
they interact with these days."
(Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)