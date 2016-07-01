BRIEF-MyState consolidates core banking system
* consolidated its banking platforms into a single, contemporary core banking system serving both mystate and rock. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TAIPEI, July 1 Taiwan's central bank lowered the rate on its regular negotiable certificates of deposit by seven basis points on Friday, a move that comes after it cut the policy rate Thursday.
The 28-day NCD rate fell to 0.59 percent from 0.66 percent, while the 91-day and 182-day NCD rates were lowered to 0.65 percent and 0.77 percent respectively, the central bank said in a statement.
Cutting open market operations rates is a customary move after an official rate cut.
Taiwan's central bank trimmed its benchmark discount rate 12.5 basis points Thursday, its fourth consecutive rate cut aimed at reviving economic growth.
(Reporting by Taipei newsroom; Editing by Joseph Radford)
CHICAGO, May 22 CHS Inc, the biggest U.S. agricultural cooperative, named a new chief executive on Monday, after suffering a sharp decline in income and confirming it was a creditor of a failing Brazilian commodities trader.