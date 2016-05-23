BRIEF-El Ebour Company for Real Estate Investment posts Q1 profit
May 14 El Ebour Company For Real Estate Investment:
TAIPEI May 23 Taiwan's top financial regulator said on Monday an increase in daily turnover of local stocks to T$150 billion ($4.6 billion) from current levels would be a "reasonable" increase, given the market's price-to-earnings ratios have been revised down.
Daily turnover of the broader market has been hovering around $2 billion recently, reflecting investor concern over the island's sluggish trade-reliant economy.
"Our PE ratios have been quite low," chairman Ding Kung-Wha of the Financial Supervisory Commission told a news briefing.
"We hope institutional investors, including big investors, can return to the market as soon as possible." (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Sam Holmes)
May 14 El Ebour Company For Real Estate Investment:
May 14 Mena For Touristic And Real Estate Investment Co: