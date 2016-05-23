* New chairman won't push for local bank consolidation

By Faith Hung

TAIPEI, May 23 Taiwan's top financial regulator said on Monday he would not encourage consolidation in the island's crowded banking sector, dashing expectations of some in the market that the newly elected government would push for local mergers.

The island has about 40 banks serving a population of 23 million. Oversupply has led to price cuts and left banks' returns on assets among the lowest in Asia for many years.

The swearing-in of Taiwan's new president, Tsai Ing-wen, last week had spurred expectations among some foreign analysts that a new administration would seek rationalisation in a sector where previous such attempts have failed.

"If we use the government's power to encourage consolidation, it would bring in some trouble," Ding Kung-Wha, the Financial Supervisory Commission's (FSC) new chairman under Tsai's administration, told a news briefing on Monday. He did not elaborate.

Taiwan sought to introduce financial reforms from 2004 to 2008, setting a target for banks to be merged as part of efforts to make local banks more competitive in the region.

The reforms stalled in 2008 when then-President Chen Shui-bian's term ended. He and his wife were later convicted of bribery, with Chen sentenced to prison.

Tsai's new government was elected on a pledge to reinvigorate the island's trade-dependent economy, which has languished amid a slump in exports, in turn hurting confidence in local stocks.

FOREIGN BOND SALES

Meanwhile, Taiwan would study the possibility of letting foreign governments sell their sovereign bonds in Taiwan, Ding said. Subject to the outcome of this, countries with ratings lower than Taiwan's might be allowed to issue their sovereign bonds in the U.S. dollar, he told Reuters in an interview, without elaborating. Such bonds are now restricted in Taiwan.

Issuance of U.S. dollar-denominated bonds by companies or banks amounted to $16 billion from January to May 13, according to the latest data from the Taipei Exchange, where bonds are traded. That was equivalent to 55 percent of the total issued in 2015.

Ding said an increase in daily turnover of local stocks to T$150 billion ($4.6 billion), from around $2 billion now, would be a "reasonable" increase to achieve, given the market's price-to-earnings ratios have been revised down.

The current low level reflects investor concern over the sluggish Taiwanese economy.

"Our P/E ratios have been quite low," Ding said. "We hope institutional investors, including big investors, can return to the market as soon as possible."

Taiwan's export orders fell for the 13th straight month in April, and at a far sharper pace than expected, as demand in China and other major global markets faltered, government data showed on Friday. (Additional reporting by Emily Chan; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)