* New chairman won't push for local bank consolidation
* Foreigners may be allowed to sell sovereign bonds
(Adds comments in eighth to eleventh graphs)
By Faith Hung
TAIPEI, May 23 Taiwan's top financial regulator
said on Monday he would not encourage consolidation in the
island's crowded banking sector, dashing expectations of some in
the market that the newly elected government would push for
local mergers.
The island has about 40 banks serving a population of 23
million. Oversupply has led to price cuts and left banks'
returns on assets among the lowest in Asia for many years.
The swearing-in of Taiwan's new president, Tsai Ing-wen,
last week had spurred expectations among some foreign analysts
that a new administration would seek rationalisation in a sector
where previous such attempts have failed.
"If we use the government's power to encourage
consolidation, it would bring in some trouble," Ding Kung-Wha,
the Financial Supervisory Commission's (FSC) new chairman under
Tsai's administration, told a news briefing on Monday. He did
not elaborate.
Taiwan sought to introduce financial reforms from 2004 to
2008, setting a target for banks to be merged as part of efforts
to make local banks more competitive in the region.
The reforms stalled in 2008 when then-President Chen
Shui-bian's term ended. He and his wife were later convicted of
bribery, with Chen sentenced to prison.
Tsai's new government was elected on a pledge to reinvigorate
the island's trade-dependent economy, which has languished amid
a slump in exports, in turn hurting confidence in local stocks.
FOREIGN BOND SALES
Meanwhile, Taiwan would study the possibility of letting
foreign governments sell their sovereign bonds in Taiwan, Ding
said. Subject to the outcome of this, countries with ratings
lower than Taiwan's might be allowed to issue their sovereign
bonds in the U.S. dollar, he told Reuters in an interview,
without elaborating. Such bonds are now restricted in Taiwan.
Issuance of U.S. dollar-denominated bonds by companies or
banks amounted to $16 billion from January to May 13, according
to the latest data from the Taipei Exchange, where bonds are
traded. That was equivalent to 55 percent of the total issued in
2015.
Ding said an increase in daily turnover of local stocks to
T$150 billion ($4.6 billion), from around $2 billion now, would
be a "reasonable" increase to achieve, given the market's
price-to-earnings ratios have been revised down.
The current low level reflects investor concern over the
sluggish Taiwanese economy.
"Our P/E ratios have been quite low," Ding said. "We hope
institutional investors, including big investors, can return to
the market as soon as possible."
Taiwan's export orders fell for the 13th straight month in
April, and at a far sharper pace than expected, as demand in
China and other major global markets faltered, government data
showed on Friday.
(Additional reporting by Emily Chan; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)