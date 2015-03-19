TAIPEI, March 19 Plans to link stock trading
between Taiwan and Singapore will likely be completed toward the
end of the year, rather than around July as previously
estimated, a Taiwan stock exchange official said Thursday.
Taiwan and Singapore have been in discussions about a stock
connect scheme that would open equity trading to investors in
each market, but Taiwan has not yet decided how many of the
shares listed on its main index would be included in such a
plan.
"What is certain is that the common platform for the stock
connect trading can be finished by the end of July," said the
official who is familiar with the plans but spoke on the
condition of anonymity.
The July timeline had earlier been given by Taiwan's
Financial Supervisory Commission Chairman William Tseng.
Taiwan has also been discussing similar stock connect
schemes with stock exchanges in Japan and London.
Establishing direct connections between exchanges has
replaced mergers and acquisitions as the industry's main growth
strategy, particularly in Asia.
Singapore Exchange Ltd said earlier this year it
is also looking to formally link Southeast Asian bourses.
