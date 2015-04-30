GRAPHIC: Turnover vs market cap: link.reuters.com/rap64w
By Faith Hung
TAIPEI, April 30 Taiwanese stocks may have
risen to 15-year highs this week, but it is a market that is
bleeding liquidity despite boasting some of the world's biggest
tech companies, exposing investors to any sharp swing in prices
and sentiment.
Turnover has not kept pace with the market's capitalisation
this year as many local retail investors have stayed away.
Turnover as a percentage of market capitalisation shrank to 17.3
percent in January-to-March, according to Thomson Reuters
calculations based on stock exchange data. That's the lowest
since 2005.
Some Taiwanese retail investors have ploughed their money
into other markets in China and Japan. They are skipping the
Taiwanese market for now, concerned about future political ties
with the mainland and particularly a much-debated capital gains
tax that have sapped local investor sentiment since 2013.
Foreign investors, who account for about a third of total
trades, are exempt from the tax.
"Taiwan's retail investors have lost their passion. Only
foreign investors are buying amid solid corporate earnings
potential," said John Chiu, fund manager of Taipei-based Fuh Hwa
Investment Trust, which oversees T$180 billion ($5.89 billion)
in client assets.
Foreign investors pushed Taiwan's market past the
10,000-point milestone this week. The main index, which includes
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co and Hon Hai
Precision Industry Co, is widely expected to rise
further. Fuh Hwa Investment Trust estimates corporate earnings
would grow 10 percent to a record T$2 trillion in 2015. But Chiu
said he does not expect a similar manic rush for shares seen in
mainland stock markets.
($1 = 30.5600 Taiwan dollars)
