TAIPEI, Sept 21 Taiwanese state-run financial holding company Mega Financial's newly appointed chairman Michael Chang told lawmakers on Wednesday the firm is investigating whether clients of its New York banking branch engaged in money-laundering activities.

Chang was speaking during a parliamentary session in Taipei.

The executive was appointed by the Taiwan government earlier this month after the New York banking unit was hit by a U.S. fine for anti-money laundering violations. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)