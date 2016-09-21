TAIPEI, Sept 21 Taiwanese state-run financial
holding company Mega Financial's newly appointed
chairman Michael Chang told lawmakers on Wednesday the firm is
investigating whether clients of its New York banking branch
engaged in money-laundering activities.
Chang was speaking during a parliamentary session in Taipei.
The executive was appointed by the Taiwan government
earlier this month after the New York banking unit was hit by a
U.S. fine for anti-money laundering violations.
