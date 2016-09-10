BRIEF-Venture Inc Q1 net result turns to loss of 143,750 zlotys
* REPORTED ON FRIDAY Q1 REVENUE OF 601,213 ZLOTYS VERSUS 2.1 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
TAIPEI, Sept 10 Prosecutors in Taiwan said on Saturday they had searched the residence of the former chairman of state-run Mega Financial Holding, in the latest government probe after its New York banking branch was fined by U.S. authorities.
The government has said it has questioned more than 20 people, including ex-chairman Mckinney Tsai, whose home was searched. The banking branch was fined $180 million for violations that included lax attention to risk exposure in Panama.
Prosecutors have named Tsai as a defendant in the case and prohibited him from travelling outside Taiwan last month.
"Tsai is under great suspicion," said deputy chief prosecutor Chang Chieh-chin of the Taipei District Prosecutors Office, declining to elaborate further.
"We'll review the evidence we've found," said Chang, adding that Tsai had been released on bail of T$3 million ($95,000). ($1=31.5100 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
* Signed a memorandum of understanding with the Shanghai Stock Exchange