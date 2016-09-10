TAIPEI, Sept 10 Prosecutors in Taiwan said on Saturday they had searched the residence of the former chairman of state-run Mega Financial Holding, in the latest government probe after its New York banking branch was fined by U.S. authorities.

The government has said it has questioned more than 20 people, including ex-chairman Mckinney Tsai, whose home was searched. The banking branch was fined $180 million for violations that included lax attention to risk exposure in Panama.

Prosecutors have named Tsai as a defendant in the case and prohibited him from travelling outside Taiwan last month.

"Tsai is under great suspicion," said deputy chief prosecutor Chang Chieh-chin of the Taipei District Prosecutors Office, declining to elaborate further.

"We'll review the evidence we've found," said Chang, adding that Tsai had been released on bail of T$3 million ($95,000). ($1=31.5100 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)