TAIPEI, Sept 28 Taiwan state-controlled firm
Mega Financial Holding Co's chairman said overseas
branches of its banking unit are coming under greater scrutiny
by regulators overseas following critical lapses involving
suspect transactions between its New York and Panama branches.
The heightened inspections come after the New York branch of
Mega International Commercial Bank, known as Mega Bank, was
fined $180 million last month by the New York State Department
of Financial Services (DFS) for lax compliance and anti-money
laundering violations, involving Panama transactions.
"Currently, a lot of countries are closely inspecting Mega
Bank's local branches," said Michael C.S. Chang, speaking at a
news conference.
"These are regular annual inspections, but after this case
happened, the authorities have become more stringent," Chang
said, naming U.S., Canada and Panama authorities as among those
stepping up scrutiny.
Mega Bank will "actively communicate" with regulators, said
Chang, who is also the chairman of Mega Bank.
He said Mega is reviewing all operations and procedures at
its overseas branches and may consider streamlining or closing
branches in jurisdictions that are considered high risk.
He said the New York branch would remain intact.
The bank said in a statement issued Wednesday that it did
not follow regulatory procedures in reporting suspect
transactions between its New York and Panama branches and is
currently conducting a full review of lapses that led to
breaching anti-money laundering rules in the United States.
"There are, indeed, major deficiencies and shortcomings at
the bank as pointed out by the DFS. As for the large volume of
transactions in the past, we are still making inventory checks,"
according to Mega Bank's statement.
(Reporting by Liang-sa Loh; Writing by J.R. Wu; Editing by
Kenneth Maxwell)