TAIPEI Aug 25 Taiwan's financial regulator said
on Thursday it will send people to inspect Mega Financial
Holding Co Ltd's banking branches in New York and
Panama.
The comment comes after New York's state financial regulator
fined Mega's local banking unit $180 million for violating
anti-money laundering regulations that included lax attention to
risk exposure in Panama.
Taiwan's Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) also said it
expects to complete its local investigation into the unit within
two weeks.
"We'll need consent from U.S. regulators to inspect the
branches," FSC chairman Ding Kung-Wha told a news briefing. "If
smooth, our people will leave for the United States next
Monday."
(Reporting by Faith Hung)