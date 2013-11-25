TAIPEI Nov 25 Taiwan's finance ministry has
asked state-run Mega Financial to evaluate the
possibility of merging with rival Chang Hwa Bank in
what could be the biggest merger in the banking sector in more
than a decade, local newspapers reported on Monday.
Mega's top executives have received instructions from the
ministry, which is in charge of state-run financial
institutions, to study the potential merger, Economic Daily and
Commercial Times reported.
A successful merger would have a combined net value of more
than T$100 billion ($3.3 billion), the papers said.
Taiwan's banking sector has struggled with steep price cuts
and one of Asia's lowest return on assets (ROA) partly because
the sector is fragmented.
(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)