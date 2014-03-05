BRIEF-Lvjing Holding unit plans investment management JV with partenrs
* Says co's medical investment unit will invest 1 million yuan to set up a investment management JV in Xiamen with partners, and to hold a 10 percent stake in JV
TAIPEI, March 5 Taiwan's finance ministry said on Wednesday it has asked Mega Financial Holdings and First Financial Holdings to evaluate the possibility of merging with other state-run rivals.
Finance Minister Chang Sheng-ford told lawmakers he expects an initial outcome in the next two to four months.
The Taiwan government is encouraging a consolidation among state-run banks, which together own about 50 percent of shares in the over-crowded banking market. (Reporting by Jeanny Kao; Writing by Michael Gold; Editing by Paul Tait)
April 28 Britain's Old Mutual Plc said it would sell its 26 percent stake in Kotak Mahindra Old Mutual Life Insurance Ltd to Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd for about 12.93 billion rupees ($201.7 million)