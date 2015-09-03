TAIPEI, Sept 3 Taiwan has allocated T$3 billion
($92.55 million) over four years, beginning next year, to launch
a long-awaited programme for the island to build its own
diesel-electric submarines.
The expected allocation is the first for a plan that has
been talked about since the early 2000s, when a deal with the
United States for eight diesel-electric submarines got bogged
down because of technical and political constraints.
The spending was set out in the defence ministry's budget
for 2016 and seen by Reuters.
The plan come as other navies in the regional expand their
submarine fleets in part to create a strategic deterrent against
China's growing naval assertiveness in Asian waters.
Taiwan has four aging submarines, including two that date
to World War Two, although its military is otherwise considered
generally modern.
China has about 70 submarines, along with dozens of surface
ships and a refurbished aircraft carrier.
China sees self-ruled Taiwan as a renegade province and has
never renounced the use of force to take back the island.
Critical to Taiwan's indigenous submarine programme is the
transfer from the United States or other Western countries of
submarine-manufacturing technology.
Support from U.S. companies or release of export technology
controls would need a nod from the U.S. government.
China opposes any form of military technological transfers
or weapons sales to Taiwan.
The spending plan, which is allotted through to 2019, covers
only the contract design phase of what should be a decades-long
programme.
Taiwan's Ship and Ocean Industries R&D Center (SOIC), a
government-backed ship designer and technical consultant, is
expected to select a consortium to lead the contract design
phase, according to military and industry sources in Taiwan.
Taiwan lacks submarine design skills, the ministry stated in
its budget plan.
By carrying out this first phase, Taiwan will be able to
deepen its vessel design capabilities, develop its industry and
acquire intellectual property, it said.
The defence ministry is planning to spend T$321.7 billion in
2016, accounting for 16.1 percent - the biggest share - of the
central government's overall expenditures, budget plans show.
The government's 2016 budget was delivered to lawmakers this
week and will be reviewed when parliament begins a new session
later this month.
The submarine plan has support in parliament which is
expected to approve the overall budget.
($1 = 32.4150 Taiwan dollars)
(Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Robert Birsel)