BRIEF-Cinda Real Estate to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on June 16
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.12 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 15
TAIPEI May 29 Taiwan's finance minister said on Tuesday she had resigned as the ruling party's version of capital gains tax on stock trading was a lot different from her original draft.
Finance Minister Christina Liu said she cannot agree with the plan proposed by the Nationalist Party (KMT) late on Monday, a statement on the minister's website showed. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.12 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 15
* Says its wholly owned unit Xinhua Mobile Limited will pay $3 to CEO of the co, to acquire 20 percent stake in Activate Interactive and options