TAIPEI Aug 25 Taiwan's cabinet said on Thursday
it will tighten some of the island's anti-money laundering
regulations to conform more closely to international standards.
The move comes after New York's state financial regulator
fined state-run Mega Financial's banking unit $180
million for violations of anti-money laundering regulations that
included lax attention to risk exposure in Panama.
"The purpose of amending the law is mainly to follow global
trends in strengthening anti-money laundering regulations while
also strengthening the fight against cross-border
telecommunications fraud," Premier Lin Chuan was quoted as
saying in a statement issued by the cabinet.
The Taiwan government is investigating whether Mega and its
banking unit broke local law.
"We have asked the Ministry of Justice and the Financial
Supervisory Commission (FSC) to set up ad hoc groups to
determine what happened and who should be held accountable to
prevent a similar situation from happening again," Lin said.
The FSC's chairman is set to meet with press later today.
Earlier this month, Taiwan's foreign ministry protested
after Kenya deported five Taiwanese to China as part of
crackdown by Beijing on telecoms fraud. China thanked Kenya and
urged Taiwan to support Kenya's action.
One of the proposed changes will require people traveling in
and out of Taiwan to declare all Taiwan dollars, Chinese yuan,
and gold which they might transfer into Taiwan, rather than just
the currency and gold they were carrying with them.
Currently, passengers only have to declare the currency they
are traveling with above $10,000, 20,000 yuan or T$100,000, a
finance ministry official said.
The government is also proposing to increase penalties and
expand the scope of the confiscation of property related to
money-laundering offenses, it said.
The amendments are subject to legislative approval, it said.
(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)