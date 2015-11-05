TAIPEI Nov 5 Taiwan's ruling party presidential
candidate warned on Thursday that the island's ties with China
will likely deteriorate if the opposition party returns to power
next year.
Eric Chu, who is also the chairman of the Nationalists,
known as the Kuomintang (KMT) in Chinese, was speaking at a
press conference ahead of talks on Saturday in Singapore between
the leaders of Taiwan and China.
It will be the first such meeting between the two political
rivals since the Chinese civil war ended in 1949 and comes weeks
ahead of elections on the island.
Chu and his Nationalists are trailing in opinion polls ahead
of a January vote for a new president and legislature. The
presidential frontrunner leads the independence-leaning
opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), which China
loathes.
