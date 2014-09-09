TAIPEI, Sept 9 Taiwan's central bank said it would permit overseas branches of local banks to trade non-deliverable forwards in the New Taiwan dollar, but called for stronger risk management.

The move reopens NDF trading in the New Taiwan dollar for the first time since Taiwan suspended such activities in 1998 following the Asian financial crisis amid concerns over currency speculation and volatility at the time.

In late August, Taiwan central bank Governor Perng Fai-nan said that the central bank was looking at restarting NDF trading by granting permission to overseas branches of local banks to engage in such activity.

The move announced on Tuesday will expand the business scope and competitiveness of overseas branches of Taiwanese banks, the central bank said in a statement.

It also urged the headquarters of local banks to develop the risk management capabilities of their operations and safeguard the interest of customers. Taiwanese companies dealing in derivatives for hedging purposes should also strengthen their risk management, it said.

NDFs can be used as a hedging tool in foreign exchange transactions, but it can also be used toward speculating on a currency's value. (Reporting By J.R. Wu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)