TAIPEI, April 22 Taiwan's premier has rejected
opposition demands to halt construction of a controversial
atomic power plant, sparking threats of street protests from
anti-nuclear campaigners.
Plans for the island's fourth nuclear power plant have come
under the spotlight in the wake of the 2011 Fukushima disaster
in Japan, with the public sceptical about the safety of such
facilities in earthquake-prone regions.
Premier Jiang Yi-huah, effectively Taiwan's No.2 politician
after President Ma Ying-jeou, said in a briefing late on Monday
that the administration would not halt construction of the plant
or change rules to make a referendum on the issue more likely.
An anti-nuclear group told reporters they would surround the
Presidential Palace on Saturday if Ma does not abandon plans for
the plant by Thursday, while former opposition leaders Lin
Yi-xiong said he would go on hunger strike to protest against
the facility.
Street protests are common in Taiwan, with over 100,000
people demonstrating in the capital in late March against a
trade pact with China.
The government hopes to have the almost-complete nuclear
plant, in northern New Taipei City, begin commercial operations
by 2016.
Taiwan's three current nuclear power facilities would have
to serve longer if the fourth one does not start operating as
planned, the economics ministry has said.
Taiwan's first nuclear plant is set to be decommissioned
between 2018-19, while the second is set to close between
2021-23.
Some 40 percent of the island's electricity is generated by
burning coal, 30 percent using natural gas and 18.4 percent by
nuclear power plants, according to the economics ministry.
Taiwan sits near the so-called ring of fire region of
seismic activity around the Pacific Ocean.
(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Joseph Radford)