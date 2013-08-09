TAIPEI Aug 9 A nuclear power plant in Taiwan may have been leaking radioactive water for three years, according to a report published by the government's watchdog, adding to uncertainty over the fate of a new fourth nuclear power plant.

The First Nuclear Power Plant, located in densely populated northern Taiwan, has been leaking toxic water from storage pools of two reactors, said the watchdog, called the Control Yuan.

An official of Taiwan Power Co., which builds the island's nuclear power plants, said the water did not come from the storage pools, but may have come from condensation or water used for cleaning up the floor.

"We have explained to the Control Yuan, but they turned it down. They asked us to look into if other causes were involved," said the official. He declined to be identified as the matter is sensitive.

Plans to build a fourth nuclear plant in Taiwan are becoming controversial. Scuffles broke out between legislators at a parliamentary debate on the plant this week.

Currently, Taiwan has three operational nuclear power plants and six reactors. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)