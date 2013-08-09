(Adds details)
TAIPEI Aug 9 A nuclear power plant in Taiwan
may have been leaking radioactive water for three years,
according to a report published by the government's watchdog,
adding to uncertainty over the fate of a new fourth nuclear
power plant.
The First Nuclear Power Plant, located at Shihmen in a remote
northern coastal location but not far from densely populated
Taipei, has been leaking toxic water from storage pools of two
reactors, said the watchdog, called the Control Yuan.
An official of Taiwan Power Co. (Taipower), which operates
the island's nuclear power plants, said the water did not come
from the storage pools, but may have come from condensation or
water used for cleaning up the floor.
"We have explained to the Control Yuan, but they turned it
down. They asked us to look into if other causes were involved,"
said the official. He declined to be identified as the matter is
sensitive.
In any case, the water has been collected in a reservoir
next to the storage pools used for spent nuclear rods and has
been recycled back into the storage pools, and so poses no
threat to the environment, the official added.
The Control Yuan said there had been a catalogue of errors,
including a lack of a proper plan for how to handle spent
nuclear materials, and did not believe the explanations from
Taipower.
"The company has yet to clearly establish the reason for the
water leak," it said.
The use of nuclear power on resource-poor Taiwan has long
been controversial, not least because the island is
comparatively small and any major nuclear accident would likely
affect its entire land area.
Nuclear power accounts for 18.4 percent of electricity
production.
Plans to build a fourth nuclear plant - located close to the
one at Shihmen - have been held up for years, and have been
subject to mass protests on the streets of the island.
Scuffles broke out between legislators at a parliamentary
debate on the plant this week.
Currently, Taiwan has three operational nuclear power plants
and six reactors.
Taiwan has also had problems on what to do with its nuclear
waste, which for many years was dumped on a small island off its
southeast coast, to the anger of its aboriginal inhabitants.
Taiwan has previously considered sending its nuclear waste
to the Pacific Ocean state of the Marshall Islands and even
North Korea.
(Reporting by Faith Hung; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by
Raju Gopalakrishnan)