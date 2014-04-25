TAIPEI, April 25 Taiwan's President Ma Ying-jeou told the opposition leader on Friday his government would insist on waiting until safety checks on a new nuclear power plant are completed before a referendum is held on whether to allow the plant to operate.

Plans for the island's fourth nuclear power plant have come under the spotlight in the wake of the 2011 Fukushima disaster in Japan, with the public sceptical about the safety of such facilities in earthquake-prone regions such as Taiwan. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Paul Tait)