TAIPEI, April 25 Taiwan's President Ma Ying-jeou
told the opposition leader on Friday his government would insist
on waiting until safety checks on a new nuclear power plant are
completed before a referendum is held on whether to allow the
plant to operate.
Plans for the island's fourth nuclear power plant have come
under the spotlight in the wake of the 2011 Fukushima disaster
in Japan, with the public sceptical about the safety of such
facilities in earthquake-prone regions such as Taiwan.
