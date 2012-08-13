(Adds details, table) SINGAPORE, Aug 13 Taiwan's crude imports were down 20.9 percent in June from a month ago as the country imported no Iranian crude for a third straight month because of Western sanctions on oil exports by the Middle Eastern nation. Taiwan bought around 22.3 million barrels of crude in June, about 5.9 million barrels lower than May, data from the Bureau of Energy showed. Crude imports from all countries fell, except for Oman, imports from which rose 47.4 percent from May to around 2.9 million barrels, the data showed. Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp reduced runs at its Mailiao refinery to around 67 percent in June, down from 70 percent in May, as one of its 180,000 barrels per day (bpd) crude distillation units (CDUs) was shut on May 10 for planned maintenance. Demand for all oil products for June also declined, with naphtha recording the biggest fall, at 32.3 percent, as CPC remained absent from the spot import market in June. Fuel oil demand was 29 percent lower, as CPC delayed the start-up of a new 80,000 bpd gasoline-making unit, which uses straight-run fuel oil as feedstock. The residue fluid catalytic cracking unit (RFCC) was expected to be operational in the first quarter, but start-up plans were postponed due to delays in construction. Refinery throughput for June, however, was steady at 24.8 million barrels from May, or around 828,000 bpd. =============================================================== *All figures in barrels =============================================================== June M/M % Y/Y % JAN-June Y/Y % --------------------------------------------------------------- Oil products 21,249,413 -18.3% -13.1%150,561,893 -3.9% LPG 1,542,660 -9.3% -0.9% 8,473,504 -6.4% Naphtha 6,601,298 -32.3% -14.9% 59,034,386 -3.4% Gasoline 4,263,261 -3.9% -4.1% 26,375,171 0.4% Jet fuel 1,320,906 -1.6% 1.2% 7,764,357 4.8% Diesel* 2,516,000 -6.4% -10.2% 15,703,438 -1.0% Fuel oil* 2,725,073 -23.9% -34.7% 18,296,025 -13.7% --------------------------------------------------------------- Refinery throughput24,830,064 0.3% -7.5%154,726,880 0.5% =============================================================== TAIWAN EXPORTS/IMPORTS =============================================================== June M/M % Y/Y % JAN-June Y/Y % --------------------------------------------------------------- Crude imports 22,322,002 -20.9% -7.4%153,215,858 2.5% Gasoline exports 1,949,428 10.0% -13.1% 10,182,460 -19.9% Diesel exports 4,649,555 -14.2% -21.6% 32,231,507 1.1% Jet fuel exports 628,000 -33.0% -20.4% 4,441,482 -9.6% Fuel Oil Exports 70,322 -29.0% -85.7% 2,280,414 -27.7% Source: Bureau of Energy (www.moeaboe.gov.tw) NOTES: - Percentage changes based on Reuters calculations * Consumption including that used for power generation (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)