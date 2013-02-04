TAIPEI Feb 4 China Airlines Ltd's Chairman Chang Chia-juch has been appointed as Taiwan's new economics minister, the government said late on Sunday, as part of a reshuffle following the replacement of the vice premier last week.

Kuan Chung-Ming, currently a minister without portfolio, will chair the Council for Economic Planning and Development, the government's executive yuan said in a statement.

Last Thursday, the presidential office announced that vice premier Jiang Yih-Huah would replace Sean Chen as premier.

A source said central bank chief Perng Fai-nan will stay in his post for a fourth five-year term despite speculation he was about to retire. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Paul Tait)