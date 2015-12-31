Supporters of Freddy Lim, a candidate to the 2016 legislative election and singer of death metal band Chthonic, wave a flag with images of Taiwan's main opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)'s Chairperson and presidential candidate Tsai Ing-wen and Lim, during a concert to boost Lim's campaign in Taipei, Taiwan, December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Freddy Lim, a candidate to the 2016 legislative election and singer of death metal band Chthonic, performs during a concert to boost his campaign in Taipei, Taiwan, December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

TAIPEI White Wolf, an ex-criminal gang leader who is running for Taiwan's parliament, found himself squashed in a lift with a gaggle of young women supporting one of Taiwan's most famous heavy-metal singers and outspoken China critic, Freddy Lim.

White Wolf, 67, real name Chang An-lo, who is running for a small party that favours unification with China, told the women Freddy Lim, the long-haired, heavily tattooed, leather-clad singer, was good-looking. The women smiled awkwardly and mumbled "he's all right" as they waited for the doors to open.

Welcome to the colourful if sometimes weird world of democracy in free-wheeling Taiwan, where video of the elevator exchange did the rounds on social media, a far cry from solemn Communist Party rule in neighbouring China which views the island as a breakaway province to be united eventually, by force if necessary.

Taiwan holds elections next month when it is likely to elect its first woman president who leads an independence-leaning party China loathes, but the race is on for the island's 113-seat parliament that has activists and ex-convicts bumping up against political heirs and alleged spies.

More than 530 candidates are registered, including those who are shoo-ins when their party gets enough overall votes. For seats being contested by individuals, on average nearly five people are jostling to win one seat.

Lim, 39, is the former chief of Amnesty International in Taiwan and a founder of a minor pro-democracy party. But he is better known as the lead singer of Chthonic, a band that has been banned in China.

"Democracy is in my blood," Lim told reporters at a raucous concert in the island's capital, Taipei.

"If everyone here tonight just gives us one vote, then it will be enough."

Lim is in a tight race against a veteran politician of the ruling Nationalist Party in his district in Taipei, even though theirs is a seven-horse race. The most heavily contested district in Taipei has 12 rivals going for one seat.

Wayne Chiang is up against nine rivals for his seat. It was his great-grandfather, Chiang Kai-shek, who fled with his Nationalist forces from Mao Zedong's Communists 66 years ago to set up government in Taiwan, which has been self-ruled since.

Then there is Chang Hsien-yao, who was forced to resign in 2014 as deputy head of Taiwan's ministry in charge of China policy on suspicion he leaked secrets to China.

The allegations were never proved, but it cost him his job. Chang is campaigning for a parliamentary seat in Kaohsiung, Taiwan's second-largest city.

Chinese dissident Wu'er Kaixi, who defied tanks which crushed democracy protests in Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989, is also running for parliament, representing a minor party called the Constitutional Reform Fraternity Coalition.

Wu'er saw the elevator video clip of the White Wolf and the women.

"Those few crazy scenes authenticate this as a true democracy," he told Reuters. "If there aren't any crazy scenes like that, you have to wonder: is this election fixed?"

