TAIPEI Jan 22 Taiwan's moves to shore up stock
markets after the election of an independence-leaning president
might have spared it short-term chaos, but easing more
entrenched concerns about the island's economy and renewed
tensions with China will be a tougher task.
The country's colourful politics and often rocky ties with
the mainland have a long history of pushing its financial
markets around, a reason Taiwan's largest government fund has
pledged to support stocks until April, continuing a series of
interventions it started in August.
In the week leading up to the Jan. 16 election of the
Democratic Progressive Party's Tsai Ing-wen, foreign mutual
funds investing in Taiwan stocks posted net outflows of $820
million, according to data from Fuh Hwa Securities Investment
Trust, almost as large as the $865 million of inflows for all of
2015.
"Taiwan stocks have plunged in the prior elections where
there was a switch of power," said Tu Jin-lung, chairman of KGI
Securities Investment Trust, adding he has advised his clients
to stay away from the market.
"It will happen again, especially given the current world
market meltdown."
Taiwan's benchmark index could fall to 6,700 points
in March, he said, down 13.6 percent from its Friday close and
19.6 percent from the end of last year.
While the $15 billion National Stability Fund's pledge on
Monday helped Taiwan's stock market end in positive territory -
defying a global market rout that day - foreign fund outflows
could continue as concerns grow over cross-strait relations.
This is despite president-elect Tsai's promises not to
provoke China.
Beijing has urged Taiwan to abandon its "hallucinations"
about pushing for independence, describing any such moves as
"poison", Chinese state-run media reported after the vote.
China sees Taiwan as a breakaway province, one that it vows to
take back, by force if necessary.
Overhanging political concerns are wider global challenges
facing the trade-dependent economy, which has seen its exports
collapse.
In the first 15 days of January, foreign investors, who
account for one-third of Taiwan's market trading, sold a net
T$81.07 billion ($1.84 billion) in local shares, according to
data compiled by CTBC Asset Management, not far off the full
month figure for June 2015 when the onset of China's market
turmoil triggered foreign selling of T$84.7 billion.
Foreign selling in the first half of this month outweighed
selling in other emerging markets such as South Korea, India,
Thailand and Indonesia.
THE MAINLAND
Taiwan's benchmark index has been hovering around five-month
lows and the local currency is approaching its weakest
level against the U.S. dollar in nearly seven years.
China could punish Taiwan economically, either by cutting
the number of mainland tourists to the island or making it more
difficult for Taiwan to negotiate free-trade deals with other
countries.
To be sure, some analysts are less pessimistic as Tsai is
seen as focused on improving the sluggish economy and being more
pragmatic than the prior DPP government.
"Tsai has pledged to uphold the status quo in her dealings
with China, and we expect her to take a much more conciliatory
approach than the previous DPP president," according to a note
published by Capital Economics.
"In any case, we doubt China will want to make the situation
worse by unnecessarily ratcheting up the pressure."
(Editing by Sam Holmes)