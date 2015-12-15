TAIPEI Dec 15 Plans by Chinese state-backed giant Tsinghua Unigroup to invest $2.6 billion in Taiwan pose a "huge threat" to the island's semiconductor industry, the frontrunner in January presidential polls said on Tuesday, flagging possible hurdles for the deals.

Long-standing political tension between the neighbours has seen Taiwan put restrictions on Chinese investments in its prized semiconductor sector, with an eye to protecting intellectual property and trade secrets.

The comments by Tsai Ing-wen, leader of the independence-leaning Democratic Progressive Party (DDP), which is detested by China, signal regulatory obstacles ahead for Unigroup's ambition to take control of three Taiwan chip firms.

"Unigroup has government capital and influence backing it," Tsai, who retains a double-digit lead in opinion polls against her rivals going into the election, told reporters.

"Its entry into Taiwan not only is an issue of control in individual companies, but also the power in gaining key control of the upstream and downstream industry. So the threat to Taiwan's industry is very large."

Unigroup plans to take a stake of about 25 percent in each of three chip test and packaging firms based in Taiwan: ChipMOS Technologies Inc, Siliconware Precision Industries Co Ltd (SPIL) and Powertech Technology Inc.

The deals have yet to secure shareholder and regulatory approvals in Taiwan, however.

Unigroup's plans are "full of serious problems", Tsai added, and warned against rushing the deals through regulatory review. Until doubts over the investments are resolved, there will be little room for their clearance, she said.

Unigroup was not immediately available for comment. Last month, Tsinghua Unigroup Chairman Zhao Weiguo told Reuters he would focus on investing in the United States, instead of Taiwan, citing the island's regulatory hurdles.

China views self-ruled Taiwan as a renegade province and has not ruled out the use of force to bring it under its control.

Ties have improved since President Ma Ying-jeou of the China-friendly ruling Nationalists (KMT) took power in 2008, but he steps down next year.

Taiwan votes in a new president and parliament in January when the KMT is expected to be soundly beaten by the DPP, supported by youthful voters angered by a perceived economic dependence on the mainland.

The DPP is loathed by Communist Party rulers in Beijing because the party believes the future of Taiwan is for its 23 million people to decide, which Beijing takes to mean independence. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)