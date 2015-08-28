TAIPEI Aug 28 Taiwan will roll out "angel" and
"devil" metro cards featuring a Japanese porn star next week,
despite a public outcry and a previous decision to scrap the
project.
Japanese adult film actress Yui Hatano will appear on a
limited-edition charity series of Taiwan EasyCards, which users
swipe to enter metro stations and buy goods at convenience
stores.
"We will issue the 'devil' edition Yui Hatano cards
beginning September 1 as originally planned," EasyCard Corp said
in a statement, referring to the sexier of the two cards. The
softer "angel" cards will be released after a change in theme
after hearing "input from various parties", it said.
"We expect to launch the 'angel' edition cards in
mid-September, following a redesign."
EasyCard had previously announced it would halt the roll-out
following an angry public reaction. Taipei mayor Ko Wen-je said
in a statement he didn't know what motivated recently appointed
EasyCard chairman Tai Chi-chuan to "make that kind of business
judgement".
Online images of the "angel" card shows Yui smiling, dressed
in white. The "devil" version shows her dressed in black and
shooting a sultry gaze at the camera. Pornography is conspicuous
by its absence.
Taiwan is one of Asia's most liberal societies, though
conservative attitudes persist among the older generation and in
religious communities.
Hatano, 27, was recently ranked the No.9 porn star in Asia,
according to erotic video website Xvideos.com.
(Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Nick Macfie)