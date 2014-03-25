Police use a water cannon to disperse a demonstrator during a protest against a trade pact with mainland China, near Taiwan's government headquarters in Taipei, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Edward Lau

TAIPEI The leaders of student protesters who have occupied Taiwan's parliament building in the past week have accepted Taiwanese President Ma Ying-jeou's offer to meet to resolve an impasse about a controversial trade pact with mainland China.

The students announced their decision on Tuesday at Taiwan's parliament building, where hundreds of demonstrators have gathered inside and outside the building to challenge the trade agreement.

Ma had offered to meet the student leaders earlier on Tuesday, saying he was ready to talk without setting any preconditions.

