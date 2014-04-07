By Michael Gold
| TAIPEI, April 7
TAIPEI, April 7 A chaotic sit-in to protest
against a trade deal with China has shut down Taiwan's
parliament and exposed deep divisions over the island's identity
after seven decades of living apart from its vast, undemocratic
rival across the strait.
The mainly student protesters, who proffer sunflowers as a
symbol of hope, denounce the pact as an arrangement suiting
Taiwan's wealthy. They say it will lead to mass encroachment by
China, and its one-party mindset, on the island's cherished
democratic values and institutions.
Its advocates, including Taiwan's president and his
government, say it is a vital step to normalising relations with
Beijing and will provide jobs and improve living standards.
Protesters demand the repeal of the trade deal, which was
only one step away from parliamentary ratification before the
sit-in began.
They also demand lawmakers pass an oversight mechanism of
trade pacts with the mainland before they pass the current trade
deal - a move the government has agreed to in principle and
could potentially pave the way toward an end to the stalemate.
"The government has fallen into the palm of big money here
in Taiwan," said Miles Lin, 25, the main protest leader. "That,
combined with pressure from Beijing, drove them to ram this pact
through the legislature."
For more than two weeks, the assembly has been a scene of
tumult - anti-government slogans draped over deputies' desks,
grotesque effigies of politicians, sleeping bags, some occupied,
some not, strewn across the carpet.
This is the first time protesters, a common sight in Taiwan,
have taken over the island's highest lawmaking body, and
constitute the largest anti-China protest in years.
With police cordoning off the assembly, and the students
installed inside, authorities have had difficulty pressing home
arguments above the din.
"The pact will be a boon for Taiwan's overall economy and
lead to the creation of 12,000 jobs in Taiwan," President Ma
Ying-jeou told reporters last week. "It's a guarantee of
Taiwan's future competitiveness."
The ruling KMT, or Kuomintang, the party of Chiang Kai-Shek,
who led the nationalists in their retreat to Taiwan after losing
the Chinese civil war in 1949, denies allegations that its
leaders have caved into a business lobby with deep financial
ties to China.
"This pact will bring benefits to a number of sectors of the
economy, including the labour market," a KMT spokesman said.
But at a deeper level, the controversy reflects larger
anxieties about the direction of Taiwan society amid
unprecedented closer ties to Beijing.
"This issue is not about the economy," Lung Ying-tai, the
director of Taiwan's Ministry of Culture and a noted critic
during the 1980s of the then-authoritarian government, told
Reuters. "It's much deeper than that."
Especially divisive, she said, was opening Chinese
investment to "soft" sectors - printing, advertising and film
production. She says she is in favour of the pact but the
government needs to do a better job communicating its benefits.
"How do you define the soft sectors? It has to do with
culture, it has to do with values," Lung said. "The problems are
not about trade. The problems are about identity."
Once established on Taiwan, the KMT relied on repression to
stay in power as the "Republic of China". But by the late 1980s,
with Chiang gone, a transition to democracy took hold, with
elections, a lively, if unruly, parliament and a free press.
Some Taiwanese began calling for the island to declare
independence, anathema to Beijing, which threatened to bring the
island back into the Chinese fold, by force if necessary.
Any chance of conflict has been drastically reduced by Ma's
policies and the conclusion of a trade pact to Beijing's liking.
REVULSION TO CHINA
But the deal spawned revulsion among young Taiwanese who
feel they have nothing in common with a mainland where the press
is censored, protests crushed and dissidents jailed. The
backlash is the latest threat to Ma, whose approval ratings had
already fallen into single digits before the fracas broke out.
"Are we Chinese or are we Taiwanese?" said protester Yen
Wei-chen, 21. "If you look at our parents' generation,
everything was Republic of China, one China. But we're
Taiwanese. I don't feel Chinese at all."
It is the approach to Beijing which produces the main divide
in Taiwan's largely two-party governing system.
The KMT abides by the "1992 Consensus", under which both
sides recognise a single China, but say "no reunification, no
independence and no war" is in Taiwan's best interests.
The opposition DPP, or Democratic Progressive Party, rejects
"one China". It has codified an independent Taiwan into its
platform, saying its democratic attributes have all but made the
distinction clear anyway.
"Taiwan being independent is a reality," said Joseph Wu, the
DPP's director of policy research.
But the DPP still promotes a version of the trade pact with
sensitive sections like printing and advertising removed.
China has maintained a largely neutral stance on Taiwan's
democracy, saying its main concern, for now, is boosting trade
and investment and not rocking the diplomatic boat.
But China's President Xi Jinping, in office for a year, said
last October that a political solution to the question of
Taiwan's sovereignty could not be postponed indefinitely.
"There are realities on the ground in Taiwan and then there
are larger geopolitical realities," said Wu Rwei-ren of Academia
Sinica, a government-sponsored think tank. "The only weapon we
have in that arena is the moral legitimacy of our democracy."
But as the protests reveal the messy vibrancy of Taiwan's
democracy, the presence of one-party China looms larger.
"We are working with a harsh reality, living under the
shadow of something we distrust," said the Culture Ministry's
Lung. "All the more reason we have to respect each other,
understand each other and try to work it out with each other."
(Additional reporting by Koh Gui Qing and James Pomfret;
Editing by Ron Popeski)