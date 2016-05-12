TAIPEI May 12 An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 shook northeast Taiwan on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, with tremors felt as far away as the capital, Taipei.

The quake was centred 14 km (nine miles) northeast of the coastal town of Su-ao, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Nick Macfie)