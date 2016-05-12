Miners increase green energy use to power their pits
* Rio uses most renewable power for energy-intensive aluminium
TAIPEI May 12 An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 shook northeast Taiwan on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, with tremors felt as far away as the capital, Taipei.
The quake was centred 14 km (nine miles) northeast of the coastal town of Su-ao, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Nick Macfie)
* Rio uses most renewable power for energy-intensive aluminium
WASHINGTON, May 16 Virginia's governor issued an order on Tuesday to lay the groundwork for a cap-and-trade system to cut greenhouse gas emissions from power plants to "fill the void" left by the Trump administration, which has been rolling back federal climate rules.